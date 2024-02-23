Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 08:02 IST

'Enraged', Villagers Pelt Stones on Forest Officials After 1 Killed in Elephant Attack in MP

An elephant killed a person in the Gobri village of the Anuppur dist. Enraged over the death, the villagers pelted stones at the officials present at the spot.

Digital Desk
Villagers pelt stones
According to sources, an unidentified person also opened fire, leaving two villagers with gunshot injuries | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: Chaos prevailed in Madhya Pradesh after some forest officials were allegedly attacked by villagers following the death of a person in an elephant attack in Anuppur district, police said.

An elephant killed a person in the Gobri village of the Anuppur district in the state. Enraged over the death, the villagers pelted stones at the officials present at the spot.

Advertisement

According to sources, an unidentified person also opened fire, leaving two villagers with gunshot injuries. They are being treated at Shahdol Medical College, while the injured police personnel are being treated at Anuppur District Hospital.

News agency ANI cited Shraddha Pandre (DFO, Annupur) as saying that the elephant had been roaming in the forest for many days. Meanwhile, the elephant attacked the people who came to drive it away. One person has died in this accident.

Advertisement

"The angry villagers also attacked our caretakers, after which the police were called. We have also heard the news of a firing. Police will investigate this but we have not opened any fire because our guns are kept in the police station," she said.

According to Jitendra Singh Panwar, SP Annupur, that the police are taking cognizance of this incident, and the priority is to recover the body of the person killed in the incident.

Advertisement

LL Uike (Chief Conservator of Forests, Bhandavgarh Forest) was quoted as saying, "For the last month, a group of three elephants was roaming in Annupur district and many incidents were happening. Tomorrow, after getting permission from above, the elephant will be tranquilized and shifted somewhere else."

Ashish Washisht, Collector of Annupur, said that there is a process to tranquilize wild animals for which we have to get permission from the Government of India. Tomorrow, we will do this rescue operation.

Advertisement

DC Sagar (ADGP, Shahdol Zone) told ANI, "The incident is very sad. All the officials are taking action on this. That elephant is present there so we are not able to recover the body. Three people were injured in the firing and are undergoing treatment. To find out who did this firing, a SIT has been immediately formed, which will investigate it completely. If the police's fault is found, action will be taken."

(With ANI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 07:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

8 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

11 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

11 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

11 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

11 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

11 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

11 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

11 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

11 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

12 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

14 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues 4th Summons to Shahajahan Sheikh in Ration Scam Case

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. CPM Leader Sathyanathan Hacked to Death During Kozhikode Temple Festival

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Rupee gains momentum with inflows, targets key resistance

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. Indian-Origin Student Akul Dhawan Died of Hypothermia: Police

    World29 minutes ago

  5. Ashok Saraf Presented Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2023

    Entertainment31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo