Updated May 21st, 2022 at 16:48 IST

MP: Father-son duo held for killing minor niece over love affair in Rajgarh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajgarh, May 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly killing the former’s minor niece by administering poison to her for having an affair with a man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Saturday.

Anar Singh Sondhia and his son Piru Singh Sondhia (30) were arrested on Friday under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and have been remanded to judicial custody, inspector Mukesh Gaur of Khilchipur police station said.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl was reported dead in Ratanpuria village, about 32 km from the district headquarters, on May 18.

At the time, a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and sniffer dog squad inspected the scene of the incident.

After examining the post-mortem reports and circumstantial evidence, the police zeroed in on the girl's maternal uncle and his son, Gaur said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to killing the girl by forcibly making her drink poison to save their family honour, as she wanted to marry her boyfriend, he said.

The accused overpowered the girl and poured poison into her mouth, and when the liquid spilled on her clothes, they dug a hole and buried her clothes, the official said.

The girl had eloped with her boyfriend in April. Her family had lodged a missing person's complaint at the time, and the police tracked her down and handed her over to her family, he said.

The girl's boyfriend was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), it was stated. PTI COR LAL ARU ARU

Published May 21st, 2022 at 16:48 IST

