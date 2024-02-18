Advertisement

The police's special task force (STF) on Friday arrested four persons with five rare red sand boas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

The endangered snakes are used in superstitious rituals and black magic, and sold in the illicit market, the official said.

“Acting on a tip-off, an STF team intercepted a motorcycle in Khudail area and nabbed four men carrying the snakes in bags,” STF superintendent of police Manish Khatri said.

The five snakes are valued at Rs 2.25 crore in the illicit market, he said.

The rescued reptiles have been taken to the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo, the official said, adding that police are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the racket.

Red sand boa, popularly known as two-headed snake, is listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.