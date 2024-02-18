English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 21:01 IST

MP: Four nabbed with rare red sand boas in Indore

The police's special task force (STF) on Friday arrested four persons with five rare red sand boas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The police's special task force (STF) on Friday arrested four persons with five rare red sand boas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.

The endangered snakes are used in superstitious rituals and black magic, and sold in the illicit market, the official said.

“Acting on a tip-off, an STF team intercepted a motorcycle in Khudail area and nabbed four men carrying the snakes in bags,” STF superintendent of police Manish Khatri said.

The five snakes are valued at Rs 2.25 crore in the illicit market, he said.

The rescued reptiles have been taken to the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo, the official said, adding that police are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the racket.

Red sand boa, popularly known as two-headed snake, is listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 21:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pushpa Raj In Berlin: Allu Arjun Meets Fans After Film Screening

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. What Is Kopi Luwak? World’s Most Expensive Coffee

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Afghanistan Shaken by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Shriya Pilgaonkar Drops Her Photo Dump

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  5. Mrunal's Photo Dump Is About Lights and Silhouette

    Web Stories22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo