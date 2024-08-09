Published 15:03 IST, August 9th 2024
MP Govt Announces Rs 1 cr Reward to Hockey Player Prasad After India's Bronze Medal Win at Olympics
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian men's team
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the Indian men's team | Image: PTI
