MP Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Help for Family of Soldier Killed in Road Accident
The Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial aid of Rs one crore to the parents of Army personnel Pradeep Patel killed in a road accident in Sikkim.
MP govt announces Rs 1 crore assistance for kin of soldier killed in road accident | Image: X
