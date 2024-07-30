sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 20:51 IST, July 30th 2024

MP Govt Announces Rs 450 Subsidy Per Cylinder Refill For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries of PMUY

All beneficiaries of Ladli Behna will receive Rs 250 for the Rakhi festival on August 1 as promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2023 MP elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MP Govt Announces Rs 450 Subsidy Per Cylinder Refill For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries of PMUY
MP Govt Announces Rs 450 Subsidy Per Cylinder Refill For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries of PMUY | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:51 IST, July 30th 2024