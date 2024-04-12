×

Updated December 17th, 2022 at 15:27 IST

MP govt creates task force to examine aspects related to regulating online gambling and gaming

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force, which will make recommendations about regulating online gambling and gaming in the state after examining the technical and legal aspects

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Online Gambling, MP
IMAGE: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force, which will make recommendations about regulating online gambling and gaming in the state after examining the technical and legal aspects.

This task force will be headed by the state chief secretary, a government order issued on Friday said.

"The task force has been constituted to examine various judicial precedents, legal situations and technical aspects related to prevention and controlling online gambling and gaming and make recommendations to the state government," an official said.

The task force includes Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Law and Legislative Affairs Department), Director (Public Prosecution), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Additional Director General of Police (MP Bhawan), Managing Director (Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation) and Secretary (Home).

Taking note of the rising incidents of children getting addicted to online games and taking extreme steps, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced in January this year that the state government would bring in a law to regulate gaming applications on mobile phones.

His announcement had come a day after an 11-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game. 

Published December 17th, 2022 at 15:27 IST

