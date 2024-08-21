sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • MP Govt Directs Authorities to Ensure Peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' by Dalit-Adivasi Groups

Published 11:43 IST, August 21st 2024

MP Govt Directs Authorities to Ensure Peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' by Dalit-Adivasi Groups

The Madhya Pradesh home department has directed the collectors and superintendents of police in the state to take necessary steps to maintain law and order sit

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Issues Traffic advisory, Know Routes to Avoid
The Madhya Pradesh home department has directed the collectors and superintendents of police in the state to take necessary steps to maintain law and order sit | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:43 IST, August 21st 2024