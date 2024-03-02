Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 25th, 2022 at 10:24 IST

MP govt sends proposal to Centre to change name of town in CM's Assembly constituency

MP govt sends proposal to Centre to change name of town in CM's Assembly constituency

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal, Apr 25 (PTI) After renaming a couple of places in Madhya Pradesh in the recent past, the state government is now planning to change the name of another town - Nasrullaganj, which is located in Budhni Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“A proposal to change the name of Nasrullaganj as Bherunda has been sent to the Centre,” Chouhan said on Sunday while addressing a sports event in the town, located nearly 90 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Advertisement

While the opposition Congress accused the CM of pushing the communal agenda, the ruling BJP asserted that the state government was focusing on development.

In February this year, the MP government changed the name of Hoshangabad district to Narmadapuram, and the name of its Babai town to Makhan Nagar. Babai is the birthplace of renowned poet Makhanlal Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

In November last year, Bhopal's Habibganj railway station was renamed after tribal queen Rani Kamalapati.

Talking to PTI, MP Congress spokesman K K Mishra accused the chief minister of "pushing the communal agenda to disturb peace in the state".

Advertisement

“When the head of the state is pushing communal sentiments, then how can peace be maintained? The CM should talk about development, which has not happened during the BJP regime in the state. Nobody knows where the state is heading in the competition of changing names of places," Mishra said.

However, state BJP secretary Rajnish Agrawal told PTI that the MP government has been continuously focusing on development of the state.

Advertisement

“But, every village, town and city has its own identity and history of pride. The Congress is seeing communalism when the old and ancient name of a town is being restored, because the opposition party has been doing politics of appeasement since Independence,” Agrawal said.

He claimed that changing the name of Nasrullaganj was an old demand of local citizens. PTI ADU GK GK

Advertisement

Published April 25th, 2022 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

18 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Info Edge shares fall 2.3% after Google removes apps

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Can't Wait To Come Back To India, Says Rihanna As She Leaves Jamnagar

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Student Death: 31 Students of Veterinary College Debarred

    Education9 minutes ago

  4. Tamannaah Bhatia Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi

    Travel11 minutes ago

  5. Reddit aims for up to $6.5 billion valuation in IPO

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo