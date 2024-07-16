Published 11:58 IST, July 16th 2024
MP Govt to Include State's Religious Places in Pilgrimage Scheme
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has directed for the expansion of the government's pilgrimage scheme by inclusion of the state's religious places as well
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has directed for the expansion of the government's pilgrimage scheme by inclusion of the state's religious places as well | Image: grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:58 IST, July 16th 2024