Advertisement

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, income tax department has sent a notice to a Gwalior student for evading tax worth Rs 46 crores.

According to the reports, fraudsters have opened a fake firm and made transactions in the name of MA student's PAN card.

Advertisement

The student identified as Pramod Dandotiya received the Income Tax notice for the first time on January 27.

The student stated that the transactions worth Rs 46 crore were made from his bank account and PAN card was misused to register a company.

Advertisement

He lodged a complaint with the police after seeing the transactions involving the bank account.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement