Published 22:57 IST, October 4th 2024
MP HC Rejects Plea of Man Booked For 'Objectionable' Instagram Post on Lord Ram, CM Yogi, Hinduism
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a man's petition seeking to quash an FIR against him for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on his Instagram account against Lord Ram, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Hinduism.
Press Trust Of India
Image: Freepik
22:57 IST, October 4th 2024