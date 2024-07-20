Published 09:37 IST, July 20th 2024
MP Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Abducted and Raped in a Moving Car in Gwalior
A 13-year-old girl in Gwalior, MP was abducted and then raped in a moving car; the accused also made a video of the assault and shared it on social media.
