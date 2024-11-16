Published 12:48 IST, November 16th 2024
MP Horror: Couple Sells Minor Daughter for Rs 1.8 Lakh, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times
A couple in Indore sold their minor daughter in the name of marriage for Rs 1.8 lakh and the buyer raped her multiple times.
Couple Sells Off Minor Daughter, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times | Image: Unsplash/Representative
