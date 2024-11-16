sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • MP Horror: Couple Sells Minor Daughter for Rs 1.8 Lakh, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times

Published 12:48 IST, November 16th 2024

MP Horror: Couple Sells Minor Daughter for Rs 1.8 Lakh, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times

A couple in Indore sold their minor daughter in the name of marriage for Rs 1.8 lakh and the buyer raped her multiple times.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Couple Sells Off Minor Daughter, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times
Couple Sells Off Minor Daughter, Buyer Rapes Her Multiple Times | Image: Unsplash/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:48 IST, November 16th 2024