English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 16:07 IST

MP: Illegal structures on govt land worth Rs 1,000 cr razed in Indore

In a crackdown on land mafia, the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday demolished illegal structures, which had come up on 38 acres of government land, worth Rs 1,000 crore, in the city, an official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a crackdown on land mafia, the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday demolished illegal structures, which had come up on 38 acres of government land, worth Rs 1,000 crore, in the city, an official said.

The demolition drive was launched following a directive from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said.

“Under the drive, we demolished illegal constructions on 38 acres of government land at different places in Kanadia area of the city,” additional district magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain told reporters here.

The market value of the land freed of encroachments is Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Two wedding venues that had come up illegally on government land were also razed under the drive jointly run by the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and police, Jain said.

As many as 90 big and small shops that had encroached on government land were torn down in Kanadia area, IMC deputy commissioner Sandeep Soni said.

The crackdown was initiated after the chief minister recently directed the local administration to launch a drive against land mafia to remove encroachments from government land. 

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chinese Invoke God of Wealth for Economic Turnaround in Dragon Year

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Rashtra Neeti' over 'Rajneeti' in NDA 3.0: PM Modi

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Pushpa Raj In Berlin: Allu Arjun Meets Fans After Film Screening

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. What Is Kopi Luwak? World’s Most Expensive Coffee

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Afghanistan Shaken by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo