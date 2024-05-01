Advertisement

Jhabua, Mar 22 (PTI) The tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Gujarat, has been declared as 'water scarce', leading to a ban on digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission, an official said on Tuesday.

In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Jhabua as water scarce under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, an official said.

"Public drinking water sources cannot be used for irrigation or industrial purposes without prior permission of the district administration. Digging tube-wells will not be allowed without prior permission. However, tube-wells of farmers will be free from these restrictions," the official said quoting the order.

Violators could be fined Rs 2,000 or may face a jail sentence of two years, he added.