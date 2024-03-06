×

Updated August 6th, 2022 at 11:06 IST

MP: Leopard electrocuted by live-wire trap laid by poachers; two detained

On being alerted, a dog squad from Sanjay Tiger Reserve was roped in to find the clues, and the initial probe suggested that the big cat died after stepping onto the electric wire trap laid by poachers possibly for some other animals, he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI/Representational | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A leopard was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live-wire trap allegedly set up by poachers in a forest area of Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, and two persons have been detained in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The full-grown leopard was found dead in the bushes in Kharpa beat of Beohari forest range on Friday, Divisional Forest Officer (North) Gaurav Choudhary told PTI.

On being alerted, a dog squad from Sanjay Tiger Reserve was roped in to find the clues, and the initial probe suggested that the big cat died after stepping onto the electric wire trap laid by poachers possibly for some other animals, he said.

The poachers later dumped the carcass of the leopard in the nearby bushes, Choudhary said.

"We have detained two persons in this connection and they are being questioned," he said, adding that the feline could have been around seven years old, and it appears that it died two-three days ago.

Madhya Pradesh is the home to the largest number of leopards and tigers in the country. 

Published August 6th, 2022 at 10:57 IST

