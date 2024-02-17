Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 29th, 2021 at 22:05 IST

MP: Lightning strikes kill three in Panna district

Three persons including a woman were killed and as many were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Three persons including a woman were killed and as many were injured in two separate incidents of lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

Two persons were killed and two others were injured at Harseni village. The injured were admitted to a hospital at Ajaygarh.

Elsewhere, a woman was killed and another person was injured due to a lightning strike at Jaswantpura village under Amanganj police station, an official said. 

Advertisement

Published September 29th, 2021 at 22:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

4 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

6 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

6 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment4 minutes ago

  2. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  3. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand: 4 Dead Bodies Including 2 Children Found on Railway Track

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo