Bhopal, Feb 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,28,873 on Tuesday following detection of 1,222 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,700 after three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dipped to 2 per cent from 2.4 per cent the previous day, he said.

The recovery count rose to 10,03,477 after 3,452 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state is now left with an active tally of 14,696, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 287 and 141 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 60,402 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,70,25,621, the official said.

A government release said 11,26,03,478 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,05,497 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,28,873, new cases 1,222, death toll 10,700, recoveries 10,03,477,025 active cases 14,696, total tests 2,70,25,621. PTI MAS RSY RSY