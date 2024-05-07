Advertisement

With 19 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,551 on Wednesday, while the recovery count increased to 7,82,840 after 25 patients were discharged from hospitals, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,531 after the death of a patient during the day.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 180 active cases, he said.

As 61,819 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP so far went up to 2,31,55,007, the official added.

A total of 10,00,38,116 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 10,52,400 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,551, new cases 19, death toll 10,531, recoveries 7,82,840, active cases 180, number of tests so far 2,31,55,007.