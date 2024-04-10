×

Updated February 27th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

MP logs 392 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally drops to 3,851

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,38,588 on Sunday with the detection of 392 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,727, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, reduced to 0.5 per cent from 0.7 per cent the previous day, he pointed out.

So far, 10,24,010 people have been discharged post recovery, including 869 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,851, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 52 and 23 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 65,593 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,78,31,295, the official added.

A government release said 11,33,88,311 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,732 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,38,588, new cases 392, death toll 10,727, recoveries 10,24,010, active cases 3,851, number of tests so far 2,78,31,295. PTI ADU BNM BNM BNM

Published February 27th, 2022 at 21:27 IST

