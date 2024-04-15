Updated June 13th, 2022 at 21:30 IST
MP logs 62 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 364
Bhopal, Jun 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,43,178 on Monday after the detection of 62 new cases, but no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the state, a health department official said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,738.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, in MP stood at 0.9 per cent, the official said.
The coronavirus recovery count increased by 27 to touch 10,32,076, leaving the state with 364 active cases, he informed.
With 6,564 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,93,91,380, he added.
Meanwhile, a government release said 11,96,33,114 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,781 on Monday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,178, new cases 62, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,32,076, active cases 364, total tests 2,93,91,380. PTI MAS RSY RSY
Published June 13th, 2022 at 21:30 IST