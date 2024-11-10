sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:47 IST, November 10th 2024

Man Arrested in Jaipur for Cheating Women by Posing as NCB Officer

A man was arrested for befriending multiple women and tricked some of them by pretending to be a NCB officer, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Narcotics Control Bureau NCB
A man arrested for cheating women by posing as NCB officer | Image: X
16:47 IST, November 10th 2024