Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 18th, 2021 at 10:46 IST

MP: Man burnt to death over love affair, four held

MP: Man burnt to death over love affair, four held

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sagar (MP), Sep 18 (PTI) A 25-year-old-man was allegedly burnt to death by the family members of a woman he was in love with at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Semra Lahariya village under Naryaoli police station area of Sagar late on Thursday night and four members of the woman's family have been arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Singh said.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old woman with whom the victim had an affair, also suffered burn injuries. She claimed that the man accidentally caught fire in a bid to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her place, while her family members tried to rescue both of them, he said.

The victim died during treatment at a hospital in Sagar on Friday. In his dying declaration, he alleged that he had got a call on Thursday night and he was asked to visit the woman's house for a meeting. He said that when he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, Singh said.

Advertisement

Later, when the victim’s family members got information about the incident, they rushed him to the hospital, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against the four accused and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Advertisement

The family members of the deceased staged a blockade on Sagar-Bina Road on Friday evening demanding that the house of the woman's family be demolished. However, they called off the protest after an assurance from Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh. PTI COR ADU NP NP

Advertisement

Published September 18th, 2021 at 10:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

13 minutes ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

23 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

18 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

19 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Who Bid Rs 2 Cr for Dawood's Property Fails to Pay 1st EMI

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Nintendo’s shares dip 6% on reports of day in console launch

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  3. 'Sandeshkhali Blot On Bengal, Women Need Freedom From Mafia Raj': BJP

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Kerala: Yellow Alert Issued as Parts of State Record Above Normal Temp

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. CM Punk opens up on his rough MMA run as a UFC welterweight

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo