Updated April 24th, 2022 at 18:57 IST
MP: Passenger electrocuted, another injured as bus touches high-tension electricity line
MP: Passenger electrocuted, another injured as bus touches high-tension electricity line
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mandla, Apr 24 (PTI) A passenger was electrocuted and another injured when a bus came in contact with an overhead high-tension electricity wire in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Maneri police post in-charge Pankaj Vishwakarma said the bus was carrying a marriage party and the incident took place when one of the passengers, identified as Bhura Barkade (20), climbed on top of the vehicle to remove a high tension wire using a piece of bamboo.
Advertisement
"The HT line came crashing onto the bus, electrocuting Barkade, while another passenger Ramnath Barkade (55), who tried to save the former, suffered burn injuries and has been hospitalised. A probe is underway into the incident," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM
Advertisement
Published April 24th, 2022 at 18:57 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.