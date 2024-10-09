sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:04 IST, October 9th 2024

MP Police Book Sanjay Raut For False Remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly making misleading remarks over the state government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sanjay Raut
MP Police Book Sanjay Raut For False Remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana | Image: PTI
