The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,471 on Friday with the addition of 36 fresh cases, while one more patient died due to the infection, a health department official said.

Madhya Pradesh reached another coronavirus vaccine milestone as the number of doses administered so far crossed the 6 crore-mark.

With one more death, the toll increased to 10,518, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,833, leaving the state with 120 active cases, he said.

With 66,511 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,81,81,281, the official added.

An official release said 6,02,39,387 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,44,413 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,471, new cases 36, death toll 10,518, recovered 7,81,833, active cases 120, number of tests so far 1,81,81,281.