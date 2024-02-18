Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

MP records 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; vaccine coverage tops 6 crore

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,471 on Friday with the addition of 36 fresh cases, while one more patient died due to the infection, a health department official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,471 on Friday with the addition of 36 fresh cases, while one more patient died due to the infection, a health department official said.

Madhya Pradesh reached another coronavirus vaccine milestone as the number of doses administered so far crossed the 6 crore-mark.

With one more death, the toll increased to 10,518, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,833, leaving the state with 120 active cases, he said.

With 66,511 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,81,81,281, the official added.

An official release said 6,02,39,387 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,44,413 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,471, new cases 36, death toll 10,518, recovered 7,81,833, active cases 120, number of tests so far 1,81,81,281. 

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

12 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  3. Not Invited To Big Events: Akhilesh Yadav on Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | 'Rashtra Neeti' over 'Rajneeti' in NDA 3.0: PM Modi

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Dear Lottery SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo