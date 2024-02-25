English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 21:31 IST

MP reports seven new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 119

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,374 on Thursday with the addition of seven cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,374 on Thursday with the addition of seven cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,738, leaving the state with 119 active cases, he said.

As 69,784 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall coronavirus tests in MP went up to 1,76,60,208, the official added.

A total of 5,35,76,946 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries so far, including 6,04,494 on Thursday, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,374, new cases 7, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,738, active cases 119, total tests 1,76,60,208. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo