MP Tragedy: 1 Killed, 4 Injured as Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses
The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening
Sagar: A labourer was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening, an official said.
Some labourers got trapped after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.
After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the labourers, he said.
One of the labourers, identified as Lakhan, died, while four others were injured and undergoing treatment, the official said.
An investigation was on into the incident, he added.
