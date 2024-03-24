×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

MP Tragedy: 1 Killed, 4 Injured as Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses

The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
A labourer was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city | Image:social media
Sagar: A labourer was killed and four others injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Pant Nagar locality of the city on Saturday evening, an official said.

Some labourers got trapped after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the labourers, he said.

One of the labourers, identified as Lakhan, died, while four others were injured and undergoing treatment, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he added.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

