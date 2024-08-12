sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:17 IST, August 12th 2024

MP: Sample Of Man Suspected To Be Infected By Chandipura Virus Sent For Testing

The sample of a 21-year-old man admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city with symptoms similar to Chandipura virus infection has been sent for testing

