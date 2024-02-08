English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

MP: Section 144 clamped after stone pelting on religious procession in Shajapur

Authorities took action by enforcing Section 144 after an altercation in the Shajapur religious procession, following reported injuries.

Digital Desk
This decision came after some individuals reportedly threw stones at participants in the procession, resulting in one person sustaining injuries.
This decision to impose section 144 came after some individuals reportedly threw stones at participants in the procession, resulting in one person sustaining injuries. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhopal: Following an altercation during a religious procession in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur city, the district administration has taken action by enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in three specific areas, as per sources on Tuesday January 9. This decision came after some individuals reportedly threw stones at participants in the procession, resulting in one person sustaining injuries. 

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Magaria area on Monday evening, prompting the authorities to increase security measures in the affected zones, including Magaria, Kachhiwada, and Lalpura. Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna confirmed the imposition of Section 144 to maintain peace and order in these locations. Additionally, as per reports, there has been a demand for more stringent actions, including a request for a bulldozer run aimed at deterring any such incidents from occurring in the future.

A group of seven to eight individuals obstructed a customary evening procession near a mosque on Nag-Nagin Road at approximately 8:30 pm, reports added. The procession was part of the prelude to the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Mohit Rathore, a participant in the procession, the group stopped the procession and later gathered more people, leading to a confrontation.

The FIR detailed that the procession participants were physically assaulted, and stones were hurled at them, allegedly even from rooftops. It was further claimed that swords were wielded against them during the altercation.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR against 24 identified individuals and approximately 15-20 unidentified persons involved in the incident. Immediate legal action is being pursued, and the situation, presently, is reported as calm.

Following the incident, Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimawad visited a local police station and urged for immediate action against the accused. Additionally, Ujjain's divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh visited the site to assess the situation. Further according to sources, patrolling has been increased in the region to curb any aspect that could lead to communal tensions.

(With Agency Inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

