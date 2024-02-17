Updated April 8th, 2022 at 21:26 IST
MP sees 5 COVID-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said.
The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added.
The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed.
With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added.
A government release said 11,66,22,435 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 48,386 on Friday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,188, new cases 05, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,400, active cases 54, number of tests so far 2,89,24,385. PTI MAS BNM BNM
Published April 8th, 2022 at 21:26 IST
