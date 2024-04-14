Advertisement

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,978 on Friday after the detection of 50 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,738 as an aged woman succumbed to the infection in Indore, a health official said.

The positivity rate was 0.7 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 42 to touch 10,31,957, leaving the state with 283 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,887 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,72,886, he added.

A government release said 11,95,29,779 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 35,010 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,978, new cases 50, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,31,957, active cases 283, number of tests so far 2,93,72,886.