Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated June 10th, 2022 at 20:36 IST

MP sees 50 COVID-19 cases, one death: active tally now 283

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,978 on Friday after the detection of 50 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,738 as an aged woman succumbed to the infection in Indore, a health official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The positivity rate was 0.7 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 42 to touch 10,31,957, leaving the state with 283 active cases, the official informed.

With 6,887 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,93,72,886, he added.

A government release said 11,95,29,779 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 35,010 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,978, new cases 50, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,31,957, active cases 283, number of tests so far 2,93,72,886. 

Published June 10th, 2022 at 20:36 IST

