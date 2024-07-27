sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:55 IST, July 27th 2024

MP: Seven Die, 150 Sick Due to Diarrhoea, Water-Borne Diseases in Mandla District

7 persons, including five women and a child, have died and 150 have taken ill due to diarrhoea and water-borne diseases in the past ten days in MP's Mandla.

MP: Seven Die, 150 Sick Due to Diarrhoea, Water-Borne Diseases in Mandla District | Image: Unsplash
