Updated April 17th, 2022 at 19:37 IST

MP: Six houses gutted, four others damaged in fire caused by stubble burning; none injured

Press Trust Of India
Seoni (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) Six houses were completely destroyed and four others suffered partial damage after a fire broke due to stubble burning at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, although nobody was injured in it, an official said.

The incident occurred at Ranbeli village under Bandol police station area, some 25 kms from the district headquarters, on Saturday, Naib Tehsildar (a revenue department official) Sangam Patle told PTI on Sunday.

The fire spread to the houses after the stubble burning in the agriculture fields, he said.

"The blaze destroyed six houses completely and four others partially," he said, adding that fire tenders later brought the flames under control before it could spread to other parts of the village.

Dharmendra Malviya, one of the affected persons, said the fire spread at a fast pace and they didn't get any time to take out the household items or stored grains.

"The fire spread very fast due to the things like firewood, chaff, cow-dung cakes kept outside the house, due to which agriculture equipment, household goods and other things were reduced to ashes," he said. PTI COR ADU NP NP

Published April 17th, 2022 at 19:37 IST

