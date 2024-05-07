Advertisement

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) A "severe heat wave" swept Gwalior, Tikamgarh and parts of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as the temperature climbed to 43 degrees Celsius at some places there, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

"Heat wave" conditions prevailed in 14 other districts, it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees was recorded in Khandwa and Damoh districts as well as at Khajuraho and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district, said P K Saha, the senior-most meteorologist at the IMD Bhopal office.

But the conditions could improve on Friday due to the change in the wind pattern, he added.

The Nagpur-based Regional Meteorological Centre said that heat wave conditions were very likely at a few pockets on Friday, but it did not forecast a "severe" heat wave.

The 14 districts which experienced heat wave on Thursday were Bhopal, Jabalpur, Guna, Khargone, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi and Umaria, Saha said.

The maximum temperatures in four major cities were as follows: Bhopal 40.4 (five degrees above normal); Indore 38.9 (three degrees above normal), Jabalpur 40.7 (five degrees above normal) and Gwalior 41.8 degrees (seven degrees above normal).

The IMD forecast advised people to take precautions such as covering the head with a cap or cloth and drinking adequate water to beat the heat. PTI LAL KRK KRK