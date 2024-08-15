Published 12:36 IST, August 15th 2024
MP to Raise Share in Country's Economy to 5 PC in Next 5 Years: CM Yadav
Mohan Yadav said his government has resolved to take up the state's contribution in the country's economy to five per cent in the next five years.
Mohan Yadav said his government has resolved to take up the state's contribution in the country's economy to five per cent in the next five years. | Image: grab
