sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • MP: Truck Hits Vehicle Stalled Due To Punctured Tyre, Cop killed, ASP And kin Injured

Published 15:03 IST, August 10th 2024

MP: Truck Hits Vehicle Stalled Due To Punctured Tyre, Cop killed, ASP And kin Injured

A policeman was killed and four others, including an additional superintendent of police, were injured when their stationary vehicle was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police representational image
Representational image | Image: File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:03 IST, August 10th 2024