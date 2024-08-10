Published 15:03 IST, August 10th 2024
MP: Truck Hits Vehicle Stalled Due To Punctured Tyre, Cop killed, ASP And kin Injured
A policeman was killed and four others, including an additional superintendent of police, were injured when their stationary vehicle was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Representational image | Image: File photo
