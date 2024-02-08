The operation was successful and the coin was removed from her oesophagus. (Representative image) | Image: Unsplash

Ujjain: The city doctors on Tuesday operated upon a 20-year-old woman and successfully extracted a coin from her food pipe which she had swallowed 12 years ago.

The patient’s father, Fakru Khan, said that 12 years ago, he had given Re 1 coin to her daughter, Nazmin, to buy cheese. Accidentally, she swallowed the coin and it got stuck in her throat. In order to provide her relief, she was hit on the back after which she puked and got normal. The family assumed that the coin was thrown out by her while vomiting. Since she didn’t complain of stomach pain, the family didn’t bother to take her for a medical check up.

Subsequently, the woman started losing weight, prompting her family to take her to doctors. Doctor advised her to undergo sonography and get her throat X-ray done. It was then that the coin was spotted in her oesophagus.

She was then operated upon by doctors at a private hospital in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The operation was successful and the coin was removed from her oesophagus.