Shocker from MP: 3 Booked for Beating Assistant Sub-Inspector, Robbing his Pistol in Broad Daylight

Ujjain: In a shocking incident, three youths brutally assaulted a police personnel and robbed off his service pistol in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the victim posted as a assistant sub-inspector at Badnagar police station was moving towads a roadside eatery for dinner. =

It was at this time, the three youths stopped the cop on the way and attacked him severely. Post this, the assailants grabbed his pistol and fled the scene.

After night-long search, robbers were apprehended in the morning and their pistol was also confiscated.

The robbers have been identified as Abhishek Singh (21), Sanjay Alias Sunil Alias Tarjan (23) and Ajay Vishwakarma (29) years.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the sections of National Security Act (NSA).

