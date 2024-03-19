Advertisement

Bhopal, May 13 (PTI) Nowgaon town in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday recorded the second highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius, a shade lower than the 48.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Barmer and Ganganagar in neighbouring Rajasthan, an IMD official said.

Nowgaon and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district as well as the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a severe heatwave, said P K Saha of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office here.

Heatwave conditions are also prevailing in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shajapur, Guna, Sagar, Damoh, Satna, Khandwa and Khargone districts, the senior meteorologist said.

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior recorded maximum temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius (four degrees above normal), 43.2 (three degrees above normal), 43.0 (two degrees above normal) and 46 degrees Celsius (five degrees above normal), respectively.

Light rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds were likely to occur in isolated places in Seoni, Balaghat and Mandla districts, while the weather was likely to remain dry in the remaining 49 districts of the state, Saha said.

The forecast is valid until Saturday morning, he said.

Saha also informed that a cyclonic circulation was lying over west Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. PTI LAL BNM KRK KRK