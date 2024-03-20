×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 16th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

MP's tribal-dominated Mandla has become fully functionally literate district: Minister

Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla region has become the first fully "functionally literate" district in the country, state Minister Bisahulal Singh said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mandla, Aug 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Mandla region has become the first fully "functionally literate" district in the country, state Minister Bisahulal Singh has announced.

The state minister of food and civil supplies made the statement while addressing a gathering at an Independence Day function on Monday.

Speaking about the achievement, Mandla collector Harshika Singh said the literacy rate in the district was 68 per cent as per a survey in 2011, while another report in 2020 pointed out that over 2.25 lakh people were not literate in the district and most of them were tribals living in the forest areas, Mandla collector Harshika Singh said.

“Tribals frequently complained to the authorities about money being taken from their bank accounts by fraudsters and the root cause of this was that they were not functionally literate,” the official said.

A person can be called functionally literate when he or she is able to write his or her own name, to count and read and write in Hindi.

“Keeping this in mind, we launched a major campaign to make them functionally literate from Independence Day 2020 by roping in the school education department, women and child development department, anganwadi and social workers to educate women and senior citizens,” the collector said.

Within two years, the entire district has become functionally literate, she said, claiming that people were able to write their names, count and read, making Mandla the first district in the country to achieve this distinction. PTI COR MAS ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published August 16th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

a minute ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Shiva Rajkumar On RC 16

2 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

2 minutes ago
Gaurav Bhatia

Gaurav Bhatia

3 minutes ago
Engineer Rashid

Sheikh Abdul Rasheed

3 minutes ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

4 minutes ago
Senior citizens and differently abled voters in Rajasthan will now be able to avail of a home voting facility.

Rajasthan Home Voting

7 minutes ago
Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Women For Asking To Keep Window Shut During Intimate Act: FIR Lodged

Couple In Bengaluru Threa

10 minutes ago
Stone pelting

Tension Hits Chittorgarh

10 minutes ago
US woman

US woman breaks silence

13 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

18 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Najeeb On Aadujeevitham

20 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

24 minutes ago
Air India,TAS Ltd to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka 

Air India check-in

25 minutes ago
Atrangi Re

Sara On Atrangi Re

25 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

IPL 2024 Jerseys

32 minutes ago
gagrani

Bhushan Gagrani

33 minutes ago
Budaun double murder

Budaun Double Murder

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education6 hours ago

  2. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News6 hours ago

  3. PM Modi to Address Startup Mahakumbh at Bharat Mandapam Today

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo