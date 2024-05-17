Advertisement

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is anticipated to declare the results for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams for 2024 shortly.

According to media sources, the results may be announced next week, although the board has not established an official date.

More than 26 lakh students took the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th exams 2024.

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams ran from March 1st to March 26th, 2024. While the HSC exams took conducted between February 1st and March 19th, 2024.

MSBSHSE stated on their official website on May 17th, will declare the result, but the results of the exams carried out in 2024 are yet to be revealed.

The official notice reads, "Please look for the announcement at Exams Result Portal (https://results.gov.in and https://mahresult.nic.in)."