Mumbai: In an effort to cut travel time for commuters between Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is considering a route alteration for its Shivneri bus services via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly known as Atal Setu. The proposal is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 per cent, saving passengers one hour. The proposed route is Dadar-Shivadi-Atal Setu-Ulve-Panvel-Pune. MSRTC will first operate the Mumbai-Pune Shivneri bus on a trial basis. During the first phase, one Shivneri bus will leave from Atal Setu from Mumbai to Pune.

MSRTC has initiated a survey to assess the feasibility of the proposal. Once functional, the initiative is likely to hugely benefit direct passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

Spanning approximately 21.8 kilometres, Atal Setu is India's longest bridge. The six-lane bridge stretches for 16.5 kilometres over the sea and 5.5 kilometres over land. Notably, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) have already decided to use Atal Setu for their services.