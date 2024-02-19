Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Good News: MSRTC to Run Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Buses on Atal Setu Soon | CHECK Timings and Routes

MSRTC has initiated a survey to assess feasibility of the proposal. Once functional, the initiative is likely to cut travel time between Mumbai-Pune by an hour

Srinwanti Das
MSRTC hopes to cut down travel time between Mumbai and Pune by an hour once the Shivneri bus services via the MTHL, or Atal Setu, is functional
MSRTC hopes to cut down travel time between Mumbai and Pune by an hour once the Shivneri bus service via the MTHL, or Atal Setu, is functional | Image:X
Mumbai: In an effort to cut travel time for commuters between Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is considering a route alteration for its Shivneri bus services via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly known as Atal Setu.  The proposal is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 per cent, saving passengers one hour. The proposed route is Dadar-Shivadi-Atal Setu-Ulve-Panvel-Pune. MSRTC will first operate the Mumbai-Pune Shivneri bus on a trial basis. During the first phase, one Shivneri bus will leave from Atal Setu from Mumbai to Pune.

MSRTC has initiated a survey to assess the feasibility of the proposal. Once functional, the initiative is likely to hugely benefit direct passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune. 

Spanning approximately 21.8 kilometres, Atal Setu is India's longest bridge. The six-lane bridge stretches for 16.5 kilometres over the sea and 5.5 kilometres over land. Notably, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) have already decided to use Atal Setu for their services.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

