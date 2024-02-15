English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In First Month of Opening

India's longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), recorded 8 lakh vehicles passing through it since its inauguration on January 12.

Ronit Singh
Mumbai: India's longest sea bridge, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), recorded 8 lakh vehicles passing through it since its inauguration on January 12, as per the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). 

The 21.8 km-long country's longest sea link between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in Mumbai was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 and opened for the public on the very next day.

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, speaking to news agency ANI, said that the vehicles passing without a toll on the bridge have become a matter of serious concern.

"Nearly 4 percent of vehicles have gone without paying the toll since the inauguration of the bridge on January 12, with an average of Rs 30,000 per day on Atal Setu Bridge, and 4 percent of the vehicles go without paying the toll naka, which remains a matter of concern for the authorities," he said.

He further said that the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has taken just 20 minutes.

"More than 8 lakh vehicles have passed on this bridge so far, the journey from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai through this bridge has become just 20 minutes," he said.

Mukherjee further said that as many as 4 accidents took place on this bridge within a month, in which 5 people were injured, including one in serious condition.

"We have installed a world-class automatic traffic management system. It has 400 cameras, out of which 36 are installed under the bridge to keep an eye on the happenings there. Other cameras are high-resolution. They are not static; they move where there's movement. It can even capture the number plate of a moving car..." he added.

He also said that there are thermal-sensitive cameras as well to keep a watch on vehicles in the absence of light or foggy conditions.

"Speed guns and call centers have also been installed. The control room is functional 24/7..." he added.

The much-hyped sea bridge has also become a popular spot for people to take selfies by stopping their vehicles on the bridge, prompting police to take action.

(With agency inputs…)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 10:14 IST

