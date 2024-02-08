Advertisement

Mumbai: India's longest sea bridge, Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), which opened for public commuting at 8 am on Saturday, witnessed thousands thronging the sea link with curiosity to explore the engineering marvel and take joyrides with their families to find out how fast they could cross the Atal Setu.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the company which takes care of the bridge, revealed that a total of 8,169 vehicles crossed the bridge in 12 hours on day one (From 8 am to 6 pm on January 13).

“The speed limit on the MTHL is 100kmph and no vehicles are allowed to stop and click pictures. However, since it was the first day, several commuters were allowed to take photos and click selfies. We took help from the police to manage the traffic," said an official.

The novelty factor was the primary attraction for the majority of individuals who drove through the bridge.

'True Testament to Modern Engineering'

One among many travellers, Raviraj Mahajan, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share experience from his first ride at Atal Setu. “Yesterday, my family joined the 45,000 marveling at the incredible Atal Setu Bridge. A true testament to modern engineering and vision! Big thanks to @MMRDAOfficial and @DrSanMukherjee for enriching our city’s infrastructure.”

Image of Atal Setu shared by Twitter user

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge, on Friday. The sea bridge, named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, reducing the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes.

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, "This is proof of our resolve that for India's development, we can take on even the ocean and break the waves."

The 21.8-kilometre-long bridge has been built at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016 and its construction was done over the last seven years.





