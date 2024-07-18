sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:27 IST, July 18th 2024

UP: 3 Killed, 20 Injured After Being Electrocuted During Muharram Procession

Muslims took out tazia processions across the country and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Wednesday, even as three people were killed and more than 20 others injured as tazias came in contact with high-tension wires.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Muharram
Muharram | Image: PTI
00:27 IST, July 18th 2024