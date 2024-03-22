Advertisement

Viral: Recently, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony brought the Ambani family into the spotlight. Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. At the start of this month, his pre-wedding ceremony took place in Jamnagar with great excitement. Meanwhile, a photo from that occasion is going viral on social media. Three of Mukesh and Nita's children and their spouses are included in a single frame of an Ambani family portrait. In addition, Happy—a golden retriever dog and a part of the Ambani family—was visible in that photo. Nita Ambani proudly identifies herself as 'Dog Mother' and says that Happy was raised by her like a son. Happy is the centerpiece of all Ambanis' celebrations.

Happy: Most Adorable Family Member

Akash, Isha, Anant, and their three companions were seen wearing traditional attire in the widely shared photo. Posing for the camera, Happy is sitting right in front of Radhika. He appears to be happier at Big Brother's wedding! At Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony, Happy initially caught attention. Happy had to take the lead on the engagement celebration. It was Happy who brought Anant-Radhika's ring. He fulfilled that task with success in the presence of the crowd of stars. The event was held at Antilia, the Ambanis' palace in Mumbai. Happy arrives at the event wearing a tuxedo and finishes his assignment in a single run.

Dog Lover

"I am a dog's mother," Nita Ambani remarked of Happy in an interview with The Week. "Anant cares for and rescues a lot of street pets. He has five thousand or more stray dogs. We call the cute puppy that lives with my family Happy."

Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of businessman Shaila Merchant and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant. Next July, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot.