Prayagraj: Following the death of convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases, Prayagraj Police is on high alert after the imposition of Section 144 across Uttar Pradesh. An alert was issued in several districts of UP, including Mau, Ghazipur and Lucknow to avoid any untoward incident after the convicted gangster's death. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were also imposed in Banda.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting following Mukhtar Ansari's death. CM Adityanath gave instructions to officials concerned to ensure no untoward incident takes place under any circumstance. A three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation of the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

UP Police IT cell is active across UP. A close watch is being kept on social media. Strict action will be taken against those posting objectionable posts or videos.

Route Plan Prepared to Transfer Mukhtar Ansari's Body to Ghazipur

A convoy of 26 vehicles will cover a distance of 400 km. Entry will be made from Banda to Fatehpur, Prayagraj via Kaushambi. Entry into Bhadohi will be from Kokhraj Handia Bypass.

The route from Bhadohi to Ghazipur via Varanasi is ready. Police and administration officials will accompany the ambulance. The vehicles of the family members will move in the middle of the convoy.

The don-turned-politician died on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. He was 63. Ansari was admitted to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda, after his health deteriorated while in prison. The medical college said in a statement that Mukhtar Ansari was brought into the hospital in an unconscious state after a bout of vomiting. At least nine doctors provided him with prompt medical treatment. However, the patient died of a heart attack.

Mukhtar Ansari's Post Mortem to be Videographed

A panel of 2-5 doctors are slated to conduct a post mortem of Ansari’s body at Rani Durgavati Medical College around 9 am today. The post mortem, which is likely to be done in the presence of the deceased’s family members, who reached the Banda hospital around 2.30 am, will be videographed. Police officials will be present during the post mortem along with the hospital staff. After that, Mukhtar Ansari's body will be taken to Gazipur and handed over to his family. Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari will receive Mukhtar's body after post mortem. A route plan has been prepared to transport Mukhtar Ansari's body.

As per reports, if the body is delivered after Iftar (fasting), then Ansari’s last rites won't be conducted today.

Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Kasganj jail, was informed about his father's demise. Jail Superintendent Vijay Vikram Singh informed him about Ansari death.

Three-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation of the death of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. A panel of 2 doctors will do the post-mortem which will be videographed.



Mukhtar Ansari was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. The convicted gangster was behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP, and was lodged in Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by UP Police last year.