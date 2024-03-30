Advertisement

New Delhi: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of heart attack on Thursday, was laid to rest at his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Saturday. Ansari's last rites were held amid tight security. A huge crowd had gathered to take part in the funeral procession of the gangster. His mortal remains were brought to his Ghazipur residence in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Security Heightened in Ghazipur

Enough force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Heavy measures have been taken to conduct the last rites peacefully. Routes are being monitored.

Ghazipur DM said that those who want to attend the event can peacefully give obeisance and urged people to not crowd over. Mukhtar's son Umar Ansari and daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano have also reached their residence.

He said that Ansari’s close relatives would be present at the funeral. A grave has been dug at the Ansari family's burial ground in Kali Bagh for the last rites, Circle Officer (CO) Atar Singh and Pawan Kumar Upadhyaya, an inspector attached to the Mohammadabad police station, said.

The convicted gangster, who was lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases, died on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. The 63-year-old was admitted to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda, after his health deteriorated while in prison. The medical college said in a statement that Mukhtar Ansari was brought into the hospital in an unconscious state after a bout of vomiting. At least nine doctors provided him with prompt medical treatment. However, the patient died of a heart attack. The post-mortem reportedly revealed the cause of death as heart attack.

Judicial Probe Ordered into Mukhtar Ansari's Death

A chief judicial magistrate's court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, a senior official said. Banda Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bhagwan Das Gupta appointed Garima Singh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA Court Banda) as the investigating officer in the case, the official said.

The CJM has sought the probe report within a month. Mukhtar Ansari was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. The convicted gangster was behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him. Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP, and was lodged in Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by UP Police last year.

